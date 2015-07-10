FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Main Greek opposition party says wants creditor deal by Sunday
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 10, 2015 / 10:09 PM / 2 years ago

Main Greek opposition party says wants creditor deal by Sunday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras shakes hands with leader of main opposition New Democracy conservative party Evangelos Meimarakis after delivering his speech during a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - The leader of Greece’s main opposition party, New Democracy said on Friday it would back attempts by the government to seal a deal with international creditors to stave off financial meltdown.

“We want an agreement by Sunday for Greece to stay in Europe. We will authorize the Prime Minister to negotiate and come back with a deal,” conservative New Democracy leader Evangelos Meimarakis told parliament.

Greece’s legislature was on Friday debating a gameplan of tax and fiscal reform. The country’s leftist-led government is seeking lawmakers’ approval to use the blueprint as a basis of talks with international lenders for 53.5 billion euros in aid over the next three years.

Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.