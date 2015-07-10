Main Greek opposition party says wants creditor deal by Sunday

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras shakes hands with leader of main opposition New Democracy conservative party Evangelos Meimarakis after delivering his speech during a parliamentary session in Athens, Greece, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - The leader of Greece’s main opposition party, New Democracy said on Friday it would back attempts by the government to seal a deal with international creditors to stave off financial meltdown.

“We want an agreement by Sunday for Greece to stay in Europe. We will authorize the Prime Minister to negotiate and come back with a deal,” conservative New Democracy leader Evangelos Meimarakis told parliament.

Greece’s legislature was on Friday debating a gameplan of tax and fiscal reform. The country’s leftist-led government is seeking lawmakers’ approval to use the blueprint as a basis of talks with international lenders for 53.5 billion euros in aid over the next three years.