UK's Osborne: Don't underestimate impact of 'Grexit' on EU/UK economies
#Business News
June 29, 2015 / 4:38 PM / 2 years ago

UK's Osborne: Don't underestimate impact of 'Grexit' on EU/UK economies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne arrives at an European Union finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg, June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - The impact of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone should not be underestimated, British finance minister George Osborne warned on Monday, saying Britain’s government and central bank stood ready to ensure financial stability.

“I don’t think anyone should underestimate the impact that a Greek exit from the euro would have on the European economy – and the knock-on effects on us,” Osborne told parliament.

“The British government and the Bank of England stand ready to ensure our financial stability in the UK.”

Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn

Reporting by William James; Editing by Andrew Osborn
