Greek deposit outflows slow in February: senior bankers

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek bankers said on Tuesday that deposit outflows have slowed so far in February after they increased sharply a month earlier, but savers remain uneasy over the new leftist government’s standoff with its official lenders.

“Outflows have decelerated so far in February, ” the chief executive of one of Greece’s top four commercial banks told Reuters. “There is adequate liquidity in the banking system.”

“Since the election, we have seen outflows slow down,” said another.