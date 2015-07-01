FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bookmaker pays out early on Greek 'Yes' bet
July 1, 2015 / 11:55 AM / 2 years ago

Bookmaker pays out early on Greek 'Yes' bet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Bookmakers Paddy Power have made an early payout to gamblers betting that Greece will vote to accept its creditors’ bailout terms in a referendum on Sunday, the firm announced on Twitter on Wednesday.

Since calling the referendum on Friday, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has written to international creditors saying Greece could accept a bailout offer published on June 28 if several conditions were changed, but Germany said the letter had come too late and did not go far enough.

Analysts have speculated that Tsipras might call off the referendum at a public address on Wednesday, but a Greek government official told Reuters it would go ahead.

A poll by the ProRata institute published in the Efimerida ton Syntakton newspaper showed 54 percent of those planning to vote would oppose the bailout against 33 percent in favor.

Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
