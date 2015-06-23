FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek state minister says parliament will back deal with lenders
June 23, 2015 / 5:58 PM / 2 years ago

Greek state minister says parliament will back deal with lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s State Minister Nikos Pappas said on Tuesday he was confident parliament would back a deal the crisis-hit country hopes to strike with its lenders even though dissenters have criticized concessions offered by Greece.

“It is clear than any agreement will require the majority which was formed by the elections. I assure you that the deal will be such that it will win the backing of the government majority and of the Greek people,” Pappas told Mega TV.

Dissenters within Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s party have attacked the proposals for hikes to tax and pension charges he made at an EU leaders’s summit on Monday.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; Writing by Ingrid Melander

