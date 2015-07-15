Greek parliament speaker says lawmakers must resist 'blackmail'

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s parliament speaker, speaking as in her capacity as a ruling party lawmaker, asked the 300-seat house on Wednesday not to approve a package of austerity measures demanded by the country’s creditors in exchange for a third bailout.

“This parliament must not conclude the blackmail by the lenders,” Zoe Constantopoulou, a prominent member of the Syriza party’s left wing, told deputies ahead of a crucial vote later on Wednesday.

“In full cognizance of how crucial the circumstances are ... I think it the duty of parliament not to let this blackmail materialize.”

She said creditors must respect parliamentary procedures, objecting to the pressing deadline for the vote.