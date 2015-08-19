FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek PM calls on European Parliament to join quartet of creditors
August 19, 2015 / 3:45 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM calls on European Parliament to join quartet of creditors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called for the European Parliament to join the so-called quartet of creditor institutions overseeing the country’s 86-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout program.

“I deem it politically imperative that the sole European institution with direct popular mandate acts as the ultimate guarantor of democratic accountability and compatibility of economic policy in Europe,” Tsipras wrote in a letter to European Parliament President Martin Schulz.

Tsipras’ office said Schulz reacted positively to his letter in a telephone conversation between the two. Tsipras’ request will be put to the parliamentary groups of the European Parliament after it reopens, the prime minister’s office added.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas in Athens, writing by Greg Roumeliotis, editing by Deepa Babington

