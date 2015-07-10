FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek parliament will back reform negotiations: party spokesman
July 10, 2015 / 5:17 AM / 2 years ago

Greek parliament will back reform negotiations: party spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - The Greek parliament will give the government a mandate to negotiate with creditors for a cash-for-reforms deal, the parliamentary spokesman of the ruling Syriza party told reporters on Friday.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has called a snap vote in parliament on Friday asking for its backing to negotiate a list of “prior actions” -- measures his government would take to convince creditors of its intent for an aid deal.

Asked if there would be a deal, Nikos Filis told journalists: “Certainly. Today we are speaking in parliament.”

Reporting by Michele Kambas; writing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
