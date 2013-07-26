FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece gets green light for 4 billion euro payment, EU says
#Business News
July 26, 2013 / 10:30 AM / 4 years ago

Greece gets green light for 4 billion euro payment, EU says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Greek flug flutters at the top of the Acroplis hill in Athens July 2, 2013. REUTERS/John Kolesidis

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone officials have approved the transfer of 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) of funding to Greece and euro zone governments are expected to approve disbursement by Monday, the European Commission said on Friday.

“With the proviso that the national approval procedures are completed, which we expect to happen by Monday, the disbursement can take place,” Commission spokesman Simon O‘Connor told a briefing, referring to the approval by euro zone governments.

The money approved amounted to 4 billion euros, O‘Connor said, split between 2.5 billion from the euro zone’s temporary bailout fund, the EFSF, and income generated from national central banks’ holdings of Greek government bonds.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Adrian Croft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
