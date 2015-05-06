FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece makes 200 mln euro IMF payment due Wednesday: source
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 6, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

Greece makes 200 mln euro IMF payment due Wednesday: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has made a 200-million-euro interest payment to the International Monetary Fund that fell due on Wednesday, a Greek official familiar with the matter told Reuters.

“It’s done, the money is on its way,” the official said, on condition of anonymity.

Cash-strapped Athens is quickly running out of money while it tries to persuade euro zone partners and the IMF to extend further aid. The payment on Wednesday was not expected to be a problem for the country, but a 750 million euro payment to the IMF that falls due on May 12 is expected to be a bigger struggle.

Related Coverage

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.