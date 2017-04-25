FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Greece will legislate reforms but implementation hinges on debt relief: PM
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 25, 2017 / 5:09 PM / 4 months ago

Greece will legislate reforms but implementation hinges on debt relief: PM

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras waits to welcome British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (not pictured) at his office in the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece, April 7, 2017.Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will legislate additional reforms sought by its lenders but implementing them in 2019 and 2020 is contingent on securing further debt relief, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday.

"We will obviously legislate (the measures) in order to secure a deal on debt relief," Tsipras told ANT1 television, saying he wanted a solution to Greece's debt mountain by the end of May.

"They won't be implemented... unless we get a solution on debt," he said. A sovereign government had the right to back out of a deal if its interlocutors did not respect it, he added.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Renee Maltezou

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.