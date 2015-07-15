FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 15, 2015 / 6:49 PM / 2 years ago

Greek PM Tsipras calls president ahead of vote: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras leaves his office at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

ΑTHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called the country’s president ahead of Wednesday’s parliamentary vote on austerity measures demanded by creditors in return for financial aid, Mega TV said, without providing details of their conversation.

An official from President Prokopis Pavlopoulos’s office said he could not confirm whether the call took place.

Tsipras told parliamentarians in his leftwing Syriza party earlier on Wednesday that it would be difficult for him to remain in office if he did not have their support in the vote, a government official said.

A group of 30 to 40 dissenters in Tsipras’s party are expected to vote against the legislation.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Ingrid Melander

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
