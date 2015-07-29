Greek PM says will not implement measures beyond those set at summit

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Wednesday that his government would not implement reform measures beyond what was agreed with lenders at a euro zone summit earlier this month.

“I know well the framework of the deal we signed at the euro zone summit on July 12,” Tsipras told Sto Kokkino radio.

“We will implement these commitments, irrespective of whether we agree with it or not. Nothing beyond that.”

Tsipras also said the country would report a primary budget balance that breaks even or registers a deficit this year, depending on the financial situation.

Related Coverage Greece did not seek more funding from ECB on Wednesday: sources