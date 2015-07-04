FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland ready to intervene if Greek referendum hurts zloty
July 4, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

Poland ready to intervene if Greek referendum hurts zloty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Poland's Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters at his office at the Ministry of Finance in Warsaw, Poland June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s central bank and Finance Ministry are ready to intervene if the result of Sunday’s referendum in Greece causes an excessive weakening of the zloty currency, Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek was quoted as saying on Saturday.

“We have large foreign exchange reserves, both on the side of the government as well as of the central bank,” Szczurek was quoted as saying by state news agency PAP.

“So, if the zloty was to excessively weaken, then we, both me and governor (Marek) Belka, are ready to intervene, if there is a need,” he said.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
