Poland's PM says central bank, finmin could intervene if zloty weakens
June 29, 2015 / 8:46 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's PM says central bank, finmin could intervene if zloty weakens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz arrives at the European Union (EU) Council headquarters at the start of an EU leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz said on Monday that Polish banks were safe if Greece were to leave the euro zone, adding that should the Polish zloty weaken, the finance ministry and the central bank could intervene.

“We are safe, our banks are safe,” Kopacz told reporters.

“I spoke of large reserves, not only foreign exchange (reserves) of the central bank, but I also spoke of large reserves at the finance minister’s disposal, there are billions in reserves.”

“At any moment the central bank chief and the finance minister have the room for maneuver, for a swift reaction. Should the zloty weaken, then it’s a known thing that we use instruments.”

Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe

