Greece's Syriza maintains slim opinion poll lead: GPO survey
September 11, 2015

Greece's Syriza maintains slim opinion poll lead: GPO survey

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s leftist Syriza party has a 0.2 percentage point lead over the conservative New Democracy, a poll showed on Friday ahead of a general election on Sept. 20.

The poll by GPO for Mega TV found Syriza was set to get 26.0 pct of the vote while the conservative New Democracy party would get 25.8 pct. The far-right Golden Dawn party ranked third with 6.5 percent.

New Democracy leader Vangelis Meimarakis was the most popular party leader with 45 percent, while Syriza leader and former prime minister Alexis Tsipras scored 42.9 percent, the poll showed.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris; editing by John Stonestreet

