Nearly 68 pct of Greeks want 'fair' compromise with EU: poll
February 16, 2015 / 3:47 PM / 3 years ago

Nearly 68 pct of Greeks want 'fair' compromise with EU: poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Nearly 68 percent of Greeks want the government to negotiate a “fair” compromise with its euro zone partners, a poll showed on Monday, but nearly 30 percent want it to stand tough even if that meant a return to the drachma currency.

About 81 percent said they wanted to remain in the euro zone.

The poll of more than 1,000 households, by MARC, showed around 80 percent of respondents believed the government’s negotiating stance was “positive” and about 55 percent said the new government has exceeded initial expectations.

The left-wing government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is seeking to end the austerity imposed on Greece by various bailout programs and is in tense negotiations with its euro zone partners.

If no solution to the impasse is found, Greece risks falling out of the euro zone.

Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; writing by Jeremy Gaunt; editing by David Stamp

