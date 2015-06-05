FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
More Greeks want EU/IMF deal accepted than those who do not
June 5, 2015 / 4:23 PM / 2 years ago

More Greeks want EU/IMF deal accepted than those who do not

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Almost half of all Greeks want Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to accept a proposal by international lenders on a cash-for-reforms deal, while 35 percent believe it should be rejected, an opinion poll published on Friday showed.

Athens and its creditors have been in talks for months over a deal to unlock further aid. The latest proposal by its lenders has sparked a fierce backlash within Tsipras’s Syriza party, which says the deal goes against a pledge to end austerity.

The poll by Metron Analysis for the Parapolitika newspaper also found that nearly 60 percent of Greeks support their government’s hardline strategy in its negotiations with EU/IMF lenders while 35 percent oppose it.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Deepa Babington

