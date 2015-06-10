FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Over half of Greeks disapprove of government stance in lender talks: poll
June 10, 2015 / 9:38 PM / 2 years ago

Over half of Greeks disapprove of government stance in lender talks: poll

Reuters Staff

A woman takes a seat next to a stencil in Athens June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - More than half of Greeks are dissatisfied with their government’s performance in negotiating with the country’s international lenders, an opinion poll showed on Thursday.

The Marc poll, which was carried out June 7-10 for Alpha television, showed that 53.4 percent were not satisfied with the negotiating stance of the leftist government led by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, against 45.5 percent who were satisfied.

In a previous Marc poll in April, 50.5 percent approved of the government’s negotiating strategy against 48.2 percent who disapproved of it.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by David Stamp

