Greek opinion poll shows 57 percent favor deal with lenders

ATHENS (Reuters) - A majority of Greeks favor accepting a bailout deal with international lenders, according to two opinion polls conducted before Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras announced a surprise referendum on the issue.

The survey by the Alco polling institute published in Sunday’s edition of the Proto Thema newspaper, said 57 percent of 1,000 respondents were in favor of reaching a deal, while 29 percent wanted a break with creditors.

Tsipras announced a snap referendum for July 5, after Greece failed to agree to terms with its international creditors on a cash for reforms deal which would allow the country to make a 1.6 billion euro payment to the IMF on June 30.

Voters will be called to decide on whether to accept lenders demands or reject them.

Pollsters Kapa Research said 47.2 percent of respondents were in favor of an accord and 33 percent against, according to To Vima newspaper. Its 1,005 respondents were asked how they would vote if a new “painful” agreement were put to the vote in a referendum.

Some 48.3 percent of respondents in the Kapa poll said they would not support any move by the government which could place Greece outside the euro zone.