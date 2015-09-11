FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Syriza clings on to narrow lead in Metron poll
September 11, 2015 / 3:34 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's Syriza clings on to narrow lead in Metron poll

A leftist Syriza party supporter waves a party flag during a speech of former Greek Prime Minister and leader of the party Alexis Tsipras (not pictured) at a pre-election rally in the western suburb of Egaleo, in Athens, Greece, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s leftist Syriza party was holding a narrow lead of less than one percentage point over its New Democracy conservative rival in the countdown to elections on Sept. 20, a Metron Analysis poll showed on Friday.

The poll for Parapolitika newspaper said that 31.7 percent of respondents would vote for Syriza, and 31.3 percent for New Democracy. The result incorporated an assessment of likely voting intentions of undecided voters.

Reporting By Karolina Tagaris; editing by John Stonestreet

