Greek referendum final polls show 'No' vote ahead by small margin

A woman holds a placard with a Greek national flag next to a message in Greek reading, "No" during a rally in support of Greece, in Madrid July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho.

ATHENS (Reuters) - Final opinion polls released after the end of voting in Greece’s referendum showed the ‘No’ vote leading by a small margin in Sunday’s vote on a bailout proposal from creditors.

No exit polls were released.

Three opinion polls by GPO, Metron Analysis and MRB all showed the ‘No’ camp ahead by a margin of three points.

A poll by Marc estimated 49.5 to 54.5 percent of Greeks voted ‘No’ compared to 45.5 to 50.5 percent voting ‘Yes’, based on surveys conducted through the week.

The polls were released after voting ended on Sunday because of a ban on the publication of polls on the day before a vote is held.