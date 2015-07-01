FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Keep human dignity at center of solution to Greek crisis, pope urges leaders
July 1, 2015 / 12:44 PM / 2 years ago

Keep human dignity at center of solution to Greek crisis, pope urges leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pope Francis waves as he leads his Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis urged Europe’s leaders on Wednesday to make responsible decisions to resolve the Greek crisis, saying they had to keep human dignity at the center of the debate.

A Vatican statement said the pope was worried about the social implications of the crisis and its effects on families.

“The dignity of the human person must remain at the center of every political and technical debate as well as in the making of responsible decisions,” it said, adding that the pope was calling on all the faithful to pray for the Greek people.

Reporting by Philip Pullella; Editing by Alison Williams

