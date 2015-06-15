FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal says Greece should seal troika deal this week
June 15, 2015

Portugal says Greece should seal troika deal this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Portugal’s president said on Monday an agreement between Greece and the troika should be reached, “this week if possible.”

President Anibal Cavaco Silva, who is head of state in Portugal, told reporters in Sofia: “The situation in Greece is of concern to all countries in the European Union.”

“I strongly hope that by the end of this month there will be a solution because otherwise we will be faced with a very serious problem,” he said through an interpreter.

Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; writing by Radu Marinas; Editing by Hugh Lawson

