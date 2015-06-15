Portugal says Greece should seal troika deal this week

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Portugal’s president said on Monday an agreement between Greece and the troika should be reached, “this week if possible.”

President Anibal Cavaco Silva, who is head of state in Portugal, told reporters in Sofia: “The situation in Greece is of concern to all countries in the European Union.”

“I strongly hope that by the end of this month there will be a solution because otherwise we will be faced with a very serious problem,” he said through an interpreter.