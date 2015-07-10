FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek centrist party To Potami to back government reforms
#Business News
July 10, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Greek centrist party To Potami to back government reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras (L) meets with leader of the centre-left To Potami party Stavros Theodorakis at his office in Maximos Mansion in Athens July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek centrist party To Potami will back a government blueprint of fiscal reforms submitted in parliament to secure desperately needed aid from international lenders to stave off bankruptcy, a spokesman said.

“Certainly we will authorize the prime minister to bring a deal,” spokesman Dimitris Tsiodras told Reuters after the party’s parliamentary group met.

To Potami has 17 seats in Greece’s 300-member parliament.

Greece has tabled a gameplan of tax and fiscal reform in parliament, seeking approval to use it as a basis of talks with international lenders for 53.5 billion euros in aid over the next three years.

Reporting By Angeliki Koutantou; editing by Matthias Williams

