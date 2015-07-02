Greek president cancels planned trip to Berlin on Tuesday: source

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos waits before a meeting with former Greek conservative Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, leader of the opposition New Democracy party, at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Greece June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has canceled a trip to Berlin planned for Tuesday, which will come two days after a referendum on an international bailout, a person with knowledge of the issue said on Thursday.

As head of state, Pavlopoulos would be responsible for overseeing a change of government in the event that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras were to resign following the referendum, which is widely seen as a vote on the future of Greece in Europe.