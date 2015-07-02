FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek president cancels planned trip to Berlin on Tuesday: source
#Business News
July 2, 2015 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

Greek president cancels planned trip to Berlin on Tuesday: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos waits before a meeting with former Greek conservative Prime Minister Antonis Samaras, leader of the opposition New Democracy party, at the Presidential Palace in Athens, Greece June 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos has canceled a trip to Berlin planned for Tuesday, which will come two days after a referendum on an international bailout, a person with knowledge of the issue said on Thursday.

As head of state, Pavlopoulos would be responsible for overseeing a change of government in the event that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras were to resign following the referendum, which is widely seen as a vote on the future of Greece in Europe.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
