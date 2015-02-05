FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece will not cancel completed privatisations: government source
February 5, 2015

Greece will not cancel completed privatisations: government source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece does not plan to undo privatisations that have already been completed but will only reassess state divestments that were in the previous government’s pipeline, a government official said on Thursday.

“We will not cancel completed privatisations,” the government official who declined to be named told Reuters.

The previous conservative-led government had planned to sell stakes in firms including Piraeus Port (OLPr.AT), Thessaloniki Port (OLTr.AT) and state railway operator TRAINOSE.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou, editing by Angeliki Koutantou

