Greece will not cancel completed privatisations: government source

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece does not plan to undo privatisations that have already been completed but will only reassess state divestments that were in the previous government’s pipeline, a government official said on Thursday.

“We will not cancel completed privatisations,” the government official who declined to be named told Reuters.

The previous conservative-led government had planned to sell stakes in firms including Piraeus Port (OLPr.AT), Thessaloniki Port (OLTr.AT) and state railway operator TRAINOSE.