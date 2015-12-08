Greece expects to raise three billion euros from asset sales in 2016: official

A Greek flag flutters in front of the old Hellenikon airport at Hellenikon suburb, south of Athens March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece expects to raise 3 billion euros in 2016 from selling state assets, nearly double the figure projected in next year’s budget but lower than targeted in its bailout, the head of its privatizations agency Stergios Pitsiorlas said on Tuesday.

Athens has committed to raising 6.4 billion euros from privatizations under its 2015-2017 rescue program. It has budgeted for privatization revenues of 1.9 billion euros in 2016 and had a 3.7 billion euro target under its EU/IMF bailout.