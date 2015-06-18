FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek bailout to be extended to year-end, without IMF: Die Zeit
June 18, 2015 / 4:54 PM / 2 years ago

Greek bailout to be extended to year-end, without IMF: Die Zeit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Greece’s creditors plan to offer to extend its existing aid program until the end of this year, but without the participation of the International Monetary Fund, Germany’s Die Zeit newspaper reported in its online edition on Thursday.

Without citing sources, the newspaper said the remaining 10 billion euros ($11.4 billion) earmarked in Greece’s existing program for bank recapitalization should be used to settle its liabilities with the European Central Bank (ECB) and the IMF.

A spokesman for the German government said he could not comment on the report. The finance ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by John Stonestreet

