Euro zone, Greece fail to agree way forward following meeting

A woman holds a Greek flag as she takes part in an anti-austerity pro-government demonstration in front of the parliament in Athens February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers were unable to agree with Greece a final statement or a way to continue talks until their next meeting on Monday, following hours of discussions in Brussels to extend an international bailout.

“We explored a number of issues, one of which was the current program,” Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chaired the meeting, told a news conference in the early hours on Thursday in Brussels.

“We discussed the possibility of an extension. For some that is clear that is preferred option but we haven’t come to that conclusion as yet. We will need a little more time.”