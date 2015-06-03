FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece proposes low primary surplus targets, VAT reform
#Business News
June 3, 2015 / 1:06 PM / 2 years ago

Greece proposes low primary surplus targets, VAT reform

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s proposal to lenders sets a target of a primary budget surplus of 0.8 percent this year and 1.5 percent next year, well below the levels forecast in Greece’s bailout program, two sources familiar with the proposal told Reuters on Wednesday.

The 47-page document sent to European and IMF creditors on Monday also pledges to curb early retirements as part of planned pension reform - in line with previous Greek proposals, the sources said.

It was not immediately clear if Athens had offered any new concessions on labor or pension reforms - the major sticking points in negotiations with lenders.

The proposal also set a new system of value-added-tax rates of 6,11 and 23 percent on various items, the sources said.

A third Greek official said the proposal also sought a commitment for debt relief from lenders - a frequently repeated demand by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
