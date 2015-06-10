FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Commission: latest Greek reform proposal not what was agreed
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy & Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 10, 2015 / 11:00 AM / 2 years ago

EU Commission: latest Greek reform proposal not what was agreed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday the latest Greek reform proposal to unblock fresh lending was not what was agreed a week ago and the ball was clearly in Athens’ court to deliver something else.

Greece is quickly running out of money and needs to reach a deal on cash-for-reforms with its creditors to avoid defaulting on its debt at the end of the month, when it may have to repay 1.6 billion euros ($1.8 billion) to the International Monetary Fund.

“Technical work continues to try to breach the differences between the different positions and create conditions for a unanimous agreement between all 19 members of the euro zone,” European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said.

“For this final push the Commission is of the view that the ball is now clearly in the court of the Greek government which needs to follow up on the agreement at the meeting with President Juncker last Wednesday night,” he told a briefing.

“EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici informed Greek government representatives yesterday afternoon that their latest suggestions do not reflect the state of discussions between President Juncker and Prime Minister Tsipras on Wednesday night and those between Commissioner Moscovici and the Greek ministers on Monday afternoon,” Schinas said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.