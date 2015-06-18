Greece presenting new proposals for aid-for-reform deal: Greek source

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis has presented new proposals to fellow euro zone finance ministers meeting in Luxembourg, a Greek government official said on Thursday, without giving any details.

“Varoufakis is presenting new ideas right now,” the official said. “The proposals are based on fiscal consolidation that needs to go with debt sustainability.”

He added: “There is no clash. We are negotiating. We are open to proposals.”