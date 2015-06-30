FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece makes new aid proposal, seeks debt restructuring
#Business News
June 30, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

Greece makes new aid proposal, seeks debt restructuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece has submitted to creditors a new two-year aid proposal calling for parallel debt restructuring, the office of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Tuesday, in what seemed like a last-ditch effort by Athens to resolve an impasse with lenders.

The statement came hours before Athens was set to default on a loan to the International Monetary Fund. It was unclear how creditors would respond.

“The Greek government proposed today a two-year deal with the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) to fully cover its financial needs and with parallel debt restructuring,” the government said in a statement.

“Greece remains at the negotiating table,” the statement said, adding that Athens would always seek a “viable solution to stay in the euro.”

Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; Writing by Matt Robinson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
