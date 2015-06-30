FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurogroup noted new Greek proposals closer to those of institutions: EU source
June 30, 2015

Eurogroup noted new Greek proposals closer to those of institutions: EU source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece has made new proposals to break a deadlock over a cash-for-reforms deal which are closer to those requested by its creditors, a European Union source said on Tuesday.

Speaking after a conference call among euro zone finance ministers, the source said the ministers had taken note that Greece had offered a new “program of measures that are closer to those requested by the institutions.”

Another conference call by the finance ministers will be held on Wednesday, the source said.

Brussels newsroom

