Eurogroup noted new Greek proposals closer to those of institutions: EU source

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Greece has made new proposals to break a deadlock over a cash-for-reforms deal which are closer to those requested by its creditors, a European Union source said on Tuesday.

Speaking after a conference call among euro zone finance ministers, the source said the ministers had taken note that Greece had offered a new “program of measures that are closer to those requested by the institutions.”

Another conference call by the finance ministers will be held on Wednesday, the source said.