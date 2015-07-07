FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Greek proposals contain few changes: Sueddeutsche Zeitung
July 7, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 2 years ago

New Greek proposals contain few changes: Sueddeutsche Zeitung

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Proposals that Greece’s new finance minister will present to the Eurogroup on Tuesday do not differ significantly from the reform plans that Greeks rejected in a referendum on Sunday, Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Tuesday.

Without citing a source, the Sueddeutsche said the proposals that Euclid Tsakalotos will present to the group of euro zone finance ministers include keeping a value added tax (VAT) rebate for Greek islands and a VAT rate of 13 percent for restaurants.

The proposals would include limited cuts in defense spending, the newspaper added.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Noah Barkin

