#Business News
July 9, 2015 / 4:23 PM / 2 years ago

Greece says to submit proposals to creditors shortly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece will submit proposals to its international lenders shortly for a cash-for-reforms deal, the leader of the country’s junior coalition partner said on Thursday.

“The Greek proposal will be submitted shortly,” Panos Kammenos told reporters.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras was chairing a cabinet meeting as Athens races to submit plans to its creditors for a deal that would rescue the country from imminent bankruptcy.

Reporting By Renee Maltezou; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Matthias Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
