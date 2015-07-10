Greek proposals a basis for talks: Maltese PM

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - New Greek proposals setting out economic reforms Athens would undertake in the next three years appear to provide a basis for discussing a new bailout loan, Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Friday.
“At first glance, Greece’s proposals provide a basis for discussion,” Muscat tweeted. Malta is the smallest of the 19 euro zone countries that will collectively decide this weekend whether to open negotiations with Greece on its loan request.
