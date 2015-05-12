FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek anti-austerity protesters occupy Siemens office in Athens
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 12, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 2 years ago

Greek anti-austerity protesters occupy Siemens office in Athens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

An employee (L) talks on the phone as a banner hangs at the lobby of the Athens headquarters of German industrial group Siemens May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - A small group of demonstrators occupied the Athens headquarters of German industrial group Siemens on Monday, police and company officials said, in a protest against the austerity policies imposed on Greece by its lenders.

About 30 people entered the building in a northern Athens suburb, occupying the Siemens offices and hanging a banner outside the main entrance ahead of a scheduled rally to the German embassy planned for later this month.

“We are not negotiating with domestic and foreign capitalists,” read the banner. The protesters also threw flyers saying: “We won’t become a colony of Germany or any other Imperialist power”.

Many Greeks blame Germany for the harsh austerity policies that the country’s international lenders have demanded in exchange for 240 billion euros ($268 billion) of bailout funds since 2010.

“It’s a peaceful protest,” Siemens Hellas spokeswoman Mari Agaliotou said. “The protesters are expected to leave within the day.”

Greece has a history of anti-establishment protests by leftists with frequent skirmishes between police and youths during rallies.

Anti-austerity protesters occupied several public buildings in Greece and briefly entered the grounds of parliament in Athens last month, calling for the release of jailed members of a Marxist group.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.