#Business News
March 2, 2016 / 3:33 PM / 2 years ago

Benefit of Greece in ECB's quantitative easing unclear, but would be good signal: finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos looks on during a news conference at the ministry in Athens, Greece, January 18, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The immediate benefits of a Greek participation in the European Central Bank’s government bond-buying program, called quantitative easing (QE), are not clear, but it would be a good signal for investors, Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos said.

Tsakalotos was responding to a question from a European Parliament deputy during a hearing. He said he did not know to what extent the ECB could buy Greek government bonds on the secondary market and what the effect would be.

“If the ECB included us in the QE program or reinforced waiver, irrespective of the actual economic effect in the short run, it would have a very important symbolic effect,” Tsakalotos said.

He added that what Greece needed the most now was a signal to investors that “things are working”.

Reporting By Francesco Guarascio and Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
