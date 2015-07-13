FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
July 13, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

S&P could upgrade Greece 'pretty quickly' if deal sticks

Marc Jones

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Standard and Poor’s could upgrade Greece’s rock bottom credit rating “pretty quickly” if Monday’s plan for a third euro zone bailout in five years looks like holding, the rating agency’s top European sovereign analyst said.

Moritz Kraemer told Reuters that although the firm’s longer-term base case remained that Greece would end up leaving the euro, the deal had reduced the immediate risk of that and could lead to an upgrade from its CCC- grade in the next week or two.

“It could happen pretty quickly,” Kraemer said. “If you have a solid program that we think is conducive to bringing growth back to the economy and allowing the financial system to work again, then this is more important than the medium-term debt sustainability question.”

(For factbox on euro zone sovereign ratings click)

A key issue now for Kraemer and S&P is whether the Greek government can push the deal through parliament without losing its majority, a move that would force it to either step aside or reshape.

But while the euro zone’s bitter negotiations had tarnished the bloc’s image, Kraemer said S&P would not start automatically factoring in a premium for a risk that any country could now potentially leave the euro.

”No I don’t think we do (have to systematically factor in national currency re-domination risk),“ Kraemer said. ”I think Greece is not only rating-wise but also other respects in a league of its own in the euro zone.

“We have made no change in our Grexit probability although the timeframe may have been lengthened.”

Reporting by Marc Jones; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
