ECB's Coeure says Greek banks must be fixed this year: newspaper

Benoit Coeure, member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), gestures during the session 'The Global Economic Outlook' in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos January 24, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The recapitalization of Greek banks should be completed this year, a top European Central Bank official said on Wednesday.

“The health check by the ECB of the large Greek banks is another step forward, and bank recapitalization should be completed by the end of the year,” Benoit Coeure, a member of the ECB’s Executive Board, told newspaper El Financiero.

“The situation in the euro area is considerably more robust than it was a couple of years ago,” he said.