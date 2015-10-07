FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's 2015 recession could be shallower than projected
October 7, 2015 / 7:51 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's 2015 recession could be shallower than projected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and Deputy Prime Minister Yannis Dragasakis (L) look at their watches during a parliamentary session before a vote of confidence at the parliament building in Athens, Greece, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece’s economy might contract less this year than projected by the country and its international lenders, Economy Minister George Stathakis said on Wednesday.

With an international bailout in place, Greece’s output is forecast to shrink by 2.3 percent this year and by 1.3 in 2016. But Stathakis told Greek lawmakers: “2015 recession ... could be much lower than 2 percent, it could be 1.5 percent.”

He said the economy will benefit from a strong performance in tourism and a milder impact than expected from capital controls the country imposed late in June to stem a deposit run.

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Lefteris Papadimas; Editing by Catherine Evans

