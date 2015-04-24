Greece not mulling referendum or elections: govt spokesman

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece is not mulling calling a referendum or a snap election because the government already has a recent popular mandate, its government spokesman said on Friday, ahead of a crucial Eurogroup meeting in Riga.

“The Greek government is not examining elections or referendum scenarios,” government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis told Mega TV.

“We have no reason to bring these issues on the table because we have and we are implementing the popular mandate we received on January 25,” he said.

He said Athens sought to reach an agreement with its lenders. “We don’t want to clash (with our lenders),” he said.