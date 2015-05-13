FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece does not eye recourse to referendum or polls: interior minister
#World News
May 13, 2015 / 6:49 AM / 2 years ago

Greece does not eye recourse to referendum or polls: interior minister

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis (L) speaks with Interior and Administrative Reconstruction Minister Nikos Voutsis during a parliamentary session in Athens March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece aims for a deal with its international creditors and has no plans for a referendum or early elections, the country’s interior minister said on Wednesday.

“We are working towards an honorable compromise,” Nikos Voutsis told Mega TV. “An immediate recourse to a referendum or elections is not in our plans right now.”

EU paymaster Germany suggested on Monday that Greece might need a referendum to approve painful economic reforms on which its creditors are insisting.

Cash-strapped Athens has been locked in talks for months with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund on a cash-for-reforms deal.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Angeliki Koutantou

