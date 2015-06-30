FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maltese PM says Greece would conditionally suspend bailout referendum
#Business News
June 30, 2015 / 6:14 PM / 2 years ago

Maltese PM says Greece would conditionally suspend bailout referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malta's Prime Minister Joseph Muscat arrives to attend a Eurozone emergency summit on Greece in Brussels, Belgium June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

VALLETTA (Reuters) - Greece has said it would be willing to suspend Sunday’s planned referendum on the latest cash for reforms offer from its creditors if talks were resumed and an agreement reached, Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said on Tuesday.

“They are ready to suspend their referendum or ask the people to vote ‘yes’ instead of ‘no’ if a package is put on the table with which they could agree,” Muscat told the Maltese parliament.

Muscat added that the latest offer by Greece could be either a breakthrough or just a tactic to gain more time.

Reporting by Chris Scicluna, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
