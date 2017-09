Protesters wave and dance under a huge EU flag during a pro-Euro rally in front of the parliament building, in Athens, Greece, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

ATHENS (Reuters) - A Greek referendum, called on the terms of a bailout deal with international creditors, will go ahead as planned on Sunday, a government official said.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said negotiations with creditors would continue after the vote.