FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a year
Greek primary surplus target should be cut to 1.5-2 percent after 2018
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 22, 2016 / 9:01 AM / in a year

Greek primary surplus target should be cut to 1.5-2 percent after 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Greek Alternate Finance Minister George Chouliarakis arrives for a news conference at the ministry in Athens, Greece May 26, 2016.Alkis Konstantinidis

ATHENS (Reuters) - Greece's primary surplus budget target beyond 2018 should be lowered to 1.5-2 percent of gross domestic product, the country's Deputy Finance Minister George Chouliarakis said on Wednesday.

Under its third international bailout, Athens has agreed to achieve a primary budget surplus of 3.5 percent of GDP in 2018, although the International Monetary Fund and some Greek officials have argued that the target is not realistic.

"A commitment is a commitment ... and we have to honor this commitment if we want to restore and enhance credibility," said Chouliarakis, referring to the current primary surplus targets set in its bailout up to 2018.

"But we need reconsider the level of primary surplus targets beyond the lifetime of the program, after 2018. Our preference is for a significantly lower primary fiscal target beyond 2018 in the range of 1.5 to 2 percent," he said during an Economist conference.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou and Lefteris Papadimas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.