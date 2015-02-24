FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurogroup to discuss Greek reform list on Tues, Berlin says
#Business News
February 24, 2015 / 12:47 AM / 3 years ago

Eurogroup to discuss Greek reform list on Tues, Berlin says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will discuss Greece’s list of reforms, once submitted, in a telephone conference on Tuesday, a spokesman for the German finance ministry said, adding that Berlin expected it to be “coherent and plausible”.

“The institutions (ECB, European Commission and IMF) will look at this list first, as agreed on Friday, and then give their opinion on it and on this basis there will be a discussion among the Eurogroup ministers and according to current plans, this will be in the form of a telephone conference,” said Martin Jaeger on Monday.

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Alexandra Hudson; Writing by Michelle Martin

