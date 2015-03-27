Berlin has no exact information about Greek reforms: spokeswoman

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has no details about the list of reforms that Greece is due to present by Monday in the hope of avoiding bankruptcy, a spokeswoman for the German finance ministry said.

“We have had no concrete information presented to us,” Marianne Kothe said at a news conference in Berlin on Friday.

She said euro zone finance ministers would meet once the documents with the proposals had been presented but that was not yet the case, adding that it should be taken “step by step”.

Athens has said it will present measures to boost tax revenues and encourage investors as part of a reforms list aimed at reaching a deal with lenders early next week to unlock aid.